Creatio Offers Products for Free to Organizations Fighting COVID-19

Creatio (formerly Bpm'online), a process management and CRM software provider, is allowing healthcare, charity, volunteer, government, and similar organizations working to stop the spread and consequences of coronavirus to use Service Creatio, customer center edition, at no cost through Oct. 1.

Service Creatio, customer center edition, offers a single point of contact with integrated tools for omnichannel service, including email requests, call processing, and comprehensive analytics. It also offers business process management, knowledge management, case management, and more.