Creatio Offers Products for Free to Organizations Fighting COVID-19
Creatio (formerly Bpm'online), a process management and CRM software provider, is allowing healthcare, charity, volunteer, government, and similar organizations working to stop the spread and consequences of coronavirus to use Service Creatio, customer center edition, at no cost through Oct. 1.
Service Creatio, customer center edition, offers a single point of contact with integrated tools for omnichannel service, including email requests, call processing, and comprehensive analytics. It also offers business process management, knowledge management, case management, and more.
"In this challenging period, it's easy to underestimate organizations' reliance on technology. We've worked with thousands of companies all over the world to help automate processes and accelerate operations. Now, we feel that we are obliged to help those on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 to be laser-focused on saving lives and let Creatio handle their routine tasks," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and managing partner of Creatio, in a statement.