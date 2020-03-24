Adzooma Helps Businesses Grow for Free During COVID-19

Digital advertising platform provider Adzooma is temporarily opening access to the full Adzooma platform for free through June 1 for users of Google, Facebook, or Microsoft ads. This includes existing clients, whose billing will be suspended during this time.

Adzooma uses artificial intelligence to provide unique optimizations, custom automation, and white-label reporting across the three major advertising platforms.

"All companies, across all industries, must come together to offer support in as many ways as they can," said Robert Wass, director and co-founder of Adzooma, in a statement. "The best way for Adzooma to do this, having analyzed data from advertising spend across several countries, is to help businesses optimize and manage their accounts with peace of mind."

For businesses not already operating online, Adzooma will allow them to introduce digital elements into their campaigns and advertise their products and services to new customers. For those who are, the platform will help to ease the load in the coming weeks.