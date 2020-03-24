Brainshark Introduces Mobile Offline Capability

Brainshark, a sales readiness platform provider, today announced mobile app offline support, allowing sales reps to access content even when they're not connected to the internet.

"With our new mobile app offline support, reps entering low- or no-connectivity areas can stay productive, use their time efficiently and effectively, and be prepared to maximize every buyer interaction," said Greg Keshian, chief product officer at Brainshark, in a statement. "We are excited to more fully support an important set of mobile use cases, enabling reps to complete learning tasks, brush up on selling materials, and present information from their mobile devices, without Wi-Fi or other internet connectivity. Now their productivity doesn't stop just because their internet connection did."

The Brainshark Mobile App is available for free in the App Store or Google Play. With it, users can do the following:

Select Brainshark content, courses and presentations to download for offline access;

Interact with the readiness content on their smartphones and tablets while offline;

Have their viewing data, course progress, and quiz responses/scores automatically synced back and reflected in their profiles once they've reconnected to the internet; and

Swipe to delete content when finished.

Brainshark's sales readiness platform includes solutions for content authoring, onboarding and training, coaching and practice, readiness scorecards ;and more.