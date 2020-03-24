Sprinklr and Facebook Partner to Support Health Organizations During COVID-19

Sprinklr, provider of the Modern Customer Experience Management (CXM) Platform, has partnered with Facebook's Messenger to support health organizations in their efforts to share accurate information and respond to concerned citizens via Messenger during COVID-19.

Through Sprinklr's integration with Messenger, government health organizations and U.N. health agencies can now manage the dramatic increase in the number of questions they're receiving from concerned citizens.

Sprinklr's AI capabilities will help organizations automatically identify, classify, and route questions from Messenger to the appropriate customer service agents and flag messages as urgent based on specific keywords. Sprinklr will help government health organizations scale responses to citizens via Messenger. Additionally, organizations will be able to manage requests from Messenger alongside direct messages from Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms in a single Sprinklr platform.