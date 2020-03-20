Bizzabo Partners with Kaltura on Virtual Experience Solution

As companies cancel live events in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Bizzabo today launched Virtual Experience Solution, enabling event marketers to broadcast events of any size, including team meetings, town-halls, international conferences, and more. Bizzabo partnered with video technology provider Kaltura on the new solution.

Bizzabo's Virtual Experience Solution offers live streaming and on-demand capabilities, networking opportunities, and accessibility across devices.

"When unforeseeable circumstances force event organizers to cancel or postpone in-person events, a lot of time, money, and effort spent on creating event assets and content becomes threatened," said Eran Ben-Shushan, co-founder and CEO of Bizzabo, in a statement. "Bizzabo's Virtual Experience Solution gives event marketers their power back by enabling them to easily maximize their already-created assets and content via an intuitive and modern platform that can make virtual events almost as impactful as in-person experiences, driving value for attendees and partners with engaging content and networking opportunities."

The customizable offering also lets users monitor and analyze engagement in real time, conduct post-event analysis, and measure the ROI. The solution also introduces immersive, engaging and collaborative tools, such as real-time chat, Q&As, polling, and more.