Faye BSG Releases Sugar Messaging 2.0
Faye Business Systems Group has released version 2.0 of Sugar Messaging, its CRM text messaging application that allows Sugar users to send and receive SMS and MMS texts with the Sugar platform.
Version 2.0 allows users to do the following:
- Use SugarBPM to send SMS and MMS messages;
- Create mass texting campaigns for events and webinars; and
- Use the Chat Dashlet to have real-time conversations within the Dashlet, similar to a text conversation on a phone.
