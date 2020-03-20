-->
  • March 20, 2020

Faye BSG Releases Sugar Messaging 2.0

Faye Business Systems Group has released version 2.0 of Sugar Messaging, its CRM text messaging application that allows Sugar users to send and receive SMS and MMS texts with the Sugar platform.

Version 2.0 allows users to do the following:

  • Use SugarBPM to send SMS and MMS messages;
  • Create mass texting campaigns for events and webinars; and
  • Use the Chat Dashlet to have real-time conversations within the Dashlet, similar to a text conversation on a phone.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

FayeBSG Releases Sugar Messaging Powered by Ytel

10 Sep 2018

FayeBSG brings texting capabilities to the SugarCRM platform.

Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research