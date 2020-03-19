Radisys Introduces Engage Video Assistant
Radisys today launched the Radisys Engage Video Assistant (EVA), an app-less, artificial intelligence-powered video, voice, and text bot for digital customer interactions with customer support, sales, and marketing teams.
Customers can access the EVA to interact visually with sales professionals, subject-matter-experts, brand ambassadors, brand influencers, and customer care agents by dialing a regular customer support number, using a Video over LTE (ViLTE)-capable 4G/LTE or 5G smartphone, or by clicking a link on the website. The EVA can also be integrated with mobile apps. EVA's AI engine determines the customer's intent and delivers the right information, and, when required, it supports the transition of the bot interaction to live agents.
As a white-label solution, the EVA offers service providers a platform with flexible deployment options, either in-network or accessible from the cloud. It enables Video Call Bot-as-a-Service and can automate some interactions, like how-to interactions or sophisticated troubleshooting, that are underserved by voice or text bots alone.
The Engage Video Assistant application allows service providers, call centers, and businesses to do the following:
- Humanize existing calls and interactive mobile or voice apps with video while maintaining an authentic visual brand persona;
- Create video FAQs for new product launches or common customer support issues;
- Enhance existing bots and cumbersome interactive voice response (IVR) solutions;
- Scale influencers and brand ambassadors through personalized customer interactions; and
- Engage customers with personalized video interactions.
"Radisys' app-less calling experience enables businesses and service providers to offer an unprecedented in-call experience to their customers," said Alan Quayle, independent consultant and founder of TADHack and TADHack Summit, in a statement. "Its ease of integration lowers customer support costs and improves productivity by helping customers get what they need faster, with a personal touch."
"Video is a proven way to create greater immersion, increase click-throughs, and convert connections to purchases," said Al Balasco, vice president of communications solutions at Radisys, in a statement. "Engage Video Assistant is the first digital engagement bot application to combine video, voice, and text seamlessly to provide ubiquitous and customizable brand and customer service reach for B2B and B2C customer interactions anywhere, anytime."