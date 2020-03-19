Radisys Introduces Engage Video Assistant

Radisys today launched the Radisys Engage Video Assistant (EVA), an app-less, artificial intelligence-powered video, voice, and text bot for digital customer interactions with customer support, sales, and marketing teams.</p">

Customers can access the EVA to interact visually with sales professionals, subject-matter-experts, brand ambassadors, brand influencers, and customer care agents by dialing a regular customer support number, using a Video over LTE (ViLTE)-capable 4G/LTE or 5G smartphone, or by clicking a link on the website. The EVA can also be integrated with mobile apps. EVA's AI engine determines the customer's intent and delivers the right information, and, when required, it supports the transition of the bot interaction to live agents.

As a white-label solution, the EVA offers service providers a platform with flexible deployment options, either in-network or accessible from the cloud. It enables Video Call Bot-as-a-Service and can automate some interactions, like how-to interactions or sophisticated troubleshooting, that are underserved by voice or text bots alone.

The Engage Video Assistant application allows service providers, call centers, and businesses to do the following:

Humanize existing calls and interactive mobile or voice apps with video while maintaining an authentic visual brand persona;

Create video FAQs for new product launches or common customer support issues;

Enhance existing bots and cumbersome interactive voice response (IVR) solutions;

Scale influencers and brand ambassadors through personalized customer interactions; and

Engage customers with personalized video interactions.