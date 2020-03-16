Tacton Expands Visualization Capabilities

Tacton, a provider of smart commerce solutions for manufacturers, has expanded its Visualization capabilities, letting manufacturers configure and view customized products in 3D and real time via an interactive interface.

Tacton Visualization allows real-time collaboration throughout the buying process, allowing users to bring their products to life with 3D modeling in real time and make tweaks and adjustments on the fly, while integrating sales and engineering teams.

"The manufacturing sales process has historically been bogged down by inaccurate orders and poor overall customer experience, particularly by today's modern standard of placing the customer at the center of every business transaction," said Frederic Laziou, CEO of Tacton, in a statement. "Tacton Visualization elevates the buying process with a consumer-like experience that allows customers to make their own design changes in real time, which radically improves sales effectiveness for manufacturers."

Visualization product highlights include the following:

Real-time visualization. Users can communicate in real time using an on-screen configurator, with varying viewpoints.

Drag-and-drop capabilities. Users can make design adjustments throughout the buying process.

Augmented reality. Users can visualize their products in context and use augmented reality in live sales sessions.

Advanced customer quotes. users can integrate product images and QR codes for AR directly within customer quotes.

Mobile support. A mobile app is currently available for iOS devices.

Tacton Visualization is integrated into Tacton CPQ.