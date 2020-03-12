PandaDoc Launches Web-Based Document Editor
PandaDoc, a provider of document automation software for small and mid-sized businesses, has released a web-based document editing application with a new quote builder.
Features exclusive to the new PandaDoc include the following:
- New themes, backgrounds, and layout options;
- Faster and more intuitive document editing experience with an expanded feature set and a more intuitive design interface; and
- Enterprise-ready real-time document collaboration allowing multi-user simultaneous editing and Download to Word document versioning.
"From our customers, we've learned that sales teams need to improve deal workflows and speed without compromising customer experience," said Mikita Mikado, CEO and co-founder of PandaDoc, in a statement. "We’re excited to offer an evolution of our product that was specifically created to help improve sales cycle efficiency and effectiveness. With the new PandaDoc, we are doubling down on our promise to empower sales teams to win more deals."