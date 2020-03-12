PandaDoc Launches Web-Based Document Editor

PandaDoc, a provider of document automation software for small and mid-sized businesses, has released a web-based document editing application with a new quote builder.

Features exclusive to the new PandaDoc include the following:

New themes, backgrounds, and layout options;

Faster and more intuitive document editing experience with an expanded feature set and a more intuitive design interface; and

Enterprise-ready real-time document collaboration allowing multi-user simultaneous editing and Download to Word document versioning.