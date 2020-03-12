Zappix Adds RPA-Based Personalization to Visual IVR
Zappix, a provider of visual IVR and on-demand customer service solutions, has introduced personalization features for its suite of automated customer service solutions.
Zappix Robotic Process Automation (RPA) powers personalization for callers using Zappix Visual IVR or On-Demand App service.
"Customer experience standards are rising, and Zappix RPA is helping our self-service solutions keep pace," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president, in a statement. "Seamless visual experiences already deliver premier [customer experience] and the experiences are that much better when personalized and combined with forms prefilled by RPA bots and solutions proactively delivered based on caller need."
Related Articles
Zappix Expands Visual IVR Services in 2020 Release
06 Feb 2020
Zappix has expanded the capabilities and integrations for its customer experience platform.