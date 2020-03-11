Priority Adds CRM to Its Mobile ERP

Priority Software, a provider of business management solutions, has added CRM functionality to its mobile enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications.

Priority mobile ERP also includes a variety of new out-of-the-box mobile apps and advanced capabilities in Mobile App Generator.

The new capabilities in Priority Mobile App Generator include digital document signature, document sharing via email or text, camera activation, barcode scanning, and secure payment via credit card processing, in real time and directly from the mobile device.

The new out-of-the-box mobile apps available for customers to download include CRM, Purchase Approvals, Sales Order Approvals, Inventory Management, Production Reporting, Parts Catalogue, and Hour/Project Reporting.

"One of the barriers in adopting mobile work in many organizations is the fear of complex and costly processes to create accurate workflows that sync with their core systems," said Keren Sherer-Taiber, vice president of product management at Priority Software, in a statement "This led Priority to become the first ERP vendor to develop a mobile app generator so that customers can build their own apps with their business logic automatically embedded into the app itself. We are proud to deliver mobile ERP solutions that enable our customers to increase their efficiency and productivity."

Nadav Razon, CEO of Solara, a manufacturer of patio covers, is a Priority customer.