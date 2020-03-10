Nativex Launches Trading Desk

Mobile advertising company Nativex today introduced Nativex Trading Desk, a cloud-based trading desk that lets marketers buy and optimize media campaigns as a managed service via ad exchanges, ad networks, programmatic buying platforms, and other key inventories.

"With the ubiquity of mobile devices, this channel has proven to be a major focus for brands and advertisers across the globe. By providing the Nativex trading desk offering, we are ensuring our clients have the ability to manage every point of their marketing campaign in real time. Our cloud-based marketing API integrations allow our customers to communicate with their consumers at every touch point," said Clement Cao, co-founder and president of Mobvista, Nativex's parent company, in a statement. "We're looking forward to helping our customers reach new levels of success as they integrate our new capabilities with our existing growth marketing tools."

"Nativex opens the door to advertisers here in the United States with a desire to acquire users in closed media markets such as China. Our authorized partnerships with major Chinese platforms allows us to provide unique media buying solutions to acquire previously untapped users," said Tiffany Ou, general manager of the Americas at Nativex, in a statement.