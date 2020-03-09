ClearCourse Acquires CRM Provider FelineSoft
ClearCourse Partnership, a group of technology companies providing digital services, workflow solutions, and payments capabilities to the membership, events and bookings, sports and leisure, and healthcare sectors, has acquired CRM solutions provider FelineSoft. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The addition of Felinesoft strengthens ClearCourse's growing presence in the not-for-profit and CRM industries. Its technologies will be able to integrate with proprietary technologies from across the group, including payments processing capabilities and data validation.
"Felinesoft has achieved a strong market position by offering an excellent level of service and expertise to its notable list of clients. There are clear synergies with our existing group companies, and they present another valuable opportunity for integration with our range of software solutions across the group. In partnership with Felinesoft's accomplished management team and dedicated employees, we look forward to supporting the company's continued growth," said Gerry Gualtieri, CEO of ClearCourse, in a statement.
"We're incredibly proud of the growth and scale we have achieved over the past 19 years. Gerry and the ClearCourse team have demonstrated a great understanding of the sectors we operate in and of the values we have built the business on, empowering companies with the tools to achieve their objectives," said Ralph Johnson, managing director of Felinesoft, in a statement. "Being part of ClearCourse will give us access to the breadth of operational, strategic, and financial support we need to enhance our customer service and the solutions available to our clients. We have watched the ClearCourse story evolve and are excited to join them on this journey."
