ClearCourse Acquires CRM Provider FelineSoft

ClearCourse Partnership, a group of technology companies providing digital services, workflow solutions, and payments capabilities to the membership, events and bookings, sports and leisure, and healthcare sectors, has acquired CRM solutions provider FelineSoft. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of Felinesoft strengthens ClearCourse's growing presence in the not-for-profit and CRM industries. Its technologies will be able to integrate with proprietary technologies from across the group, including payments processing capabilities and data validation.