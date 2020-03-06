Como and Revel Systems Partner on Como Essentials Loyalty Solution

Revel Systems, a provider of cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and business management platforms, and Como, a provider of customer engagement and marketing solutions, today announced Como Essentials, an engagement and loyalty solution.

Tailored for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), Como Essentials combines loyalty, marketing automation, and data-driven tools in one package. It is fully integrated with the Revel POS.

"Como wanted to work with Revel Systems to make our end-to-end customer engagement platform even more accessible to a broader range of businesses," said Yair Holtzer, founder and head of Como US, in a statement. "Using our data-driven technology, the Como Essentials solution enables hospitality and retail chains to drive loyalty and increase customer spend."

Como Essentials provides the following:

Easy loyalty registration, enabling new loyalty members to sign up from anywhere (including Revel POS or website);

Customer gifts, incentivizing guests to sign up for loyalty programs;

A points-based system or punch cards so loyalty members can earn rewards for visits and purchases;

Birthday gifts and personalized incentives for loyalty members;

Dashboard access, offering companies detailed insights on how to grow their businesses based on customer data;

CRM access to find and filter customers for marketing communications;

Customization of dates and times to increase points accrual and boost customer traffic; and

Marketing automation tailored to bring customers back.

Optional add-ons include a branded mobile app and online ordering.

"We're excited to partner with Como in offering this new, affordable loyalty solution to our client base," said Chris Lybeer, chief strategy officer at Revel Systems, in a statement. "Como Essentials allows us to scalably connect our customers to the right technology for their businesses and help restaurant and retail operators focus on making their brands the best they can be."

Como Essentials is available for a $79 monthly subscription fee, plus a $750 set-up fee. Como is offering a $900 credit for customers who sign up for Como Essentials between now and June.