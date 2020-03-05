Tripleseat Acquired, to Merge with Gather
Investment firm Vista Equity Partners has acquired Tripleseat, a provider of web-based sales and event management technology for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, and plans to merge it with Gather, already owned by Vista. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The merger will bring together the sales and event management platforms of Tripleseat and Gather. The combined company will operate under the Tripleseat brand and will be managed by Jonathan Morse, Tripleseat’s co-founder and CEO.
"By merging the two companies, we will now have the opportunity to create even greater value for the thousands of event and sales operators that use Tripleseat and Gather applications every day," Morse said in a statement. "We are excited to join forces with the Gather team, who share our belief in the immense opportunity to utilize technology solutions to transform the way events are booked and managed."
"Today's restaurants, hotels, and event venues depend on strong group booking platforms to drive value and build long-standing customer relationships. Merging Gather with Tripleseat will create enormous value for clientele throughout the hospitality industry who depend on mission-critical enterprise software," said Alan Cline, senior managing director and co-head of the Vista Endeavor Fund, in a statement. "We're excited to support the combined company as it continues on the path of growth and innovation."