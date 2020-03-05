Tripleseat Acquired, to Merge with Gather

Investment firm Vista Equity Partners has acquired Tripleseat, a provider of web-based sales and event management technology for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, and plans to merge it with Gather, already owned by Vista. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The merger will bring together the sales and event management platforms of Tripleseat and Gather. The combined company will operate under the Tripleseat brand and will be managed by Jonathan Morse, Tripleseat’s co-founder and CEO.