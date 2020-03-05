Coveo Launches In-Product Experience Intelligence for Contextual In-App Support

Coveo today introduced Coveo In-Product Experience Intelligence, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that enables subscription-based providers to deliver context-aware help to users right within their web applications.

"Subscription-based companies need to deliver experiences that drive usage, engagement and broader adoption of their online offerings," said Coveo Chairman and CEO Louis Tetu in a statement. "Coveo In-Product Experience Intelligence is a game-changer for these companies, allowing them to provide relevant and intelligent help right within the application itself with a single user click."

Coveo In-Product Experience Intelligence provides an intelligent experience based on user behavior and understanding. It analyzes the context of help queries to deliver the most appropriate support content drawn from multiple places.

Application developers can employ In-Product Experience Intelligence by adding just one line of code to their service, and then manage it right within the Coveo Experience Intelligence Platform administration console.