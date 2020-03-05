Coveo Launches In-Product Experience Intelligence for Contextual In-App Support
Coveo today introduced Coveo In-Product Experience Intelligence, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that enables subscription-based providers to deliver context-aware help to users right within their web applications.
"Subscription-based companies need to deliver experiences that drive usage, engagement and broader adoption of their online offerings," said Coveo Chairman and CEO Louis Tetu in a statement. "Coveo In-Product Experience Intelligence is a game-changer for these companies, allowing them to provide relevant and intelligent help right within the application itself with a single user click."
Coveo In-Product Experience Intelligence provides an intelligent experience based on user behavior and understanding. It analyzes the context of help queries to deliver the most appropriate support content drawn from multiple places.
Application developers can employ In-Product Experience Intelligence by adding just one line of code to their service, and then manage it right within the Coveo Experience Intelligence Platform administration console.
"Providing customers with relevant, rich, and contextual content is a must in today's competitive business environment. Helping small businesses succeed is in our DNA," said Nigel Piper, executive general manager of customer experience at Xero, in a statement. "Coveo is critical to achieve that, enabling businesses like ours to deliver a world-class customer experience across all digital touchpoints to our millions of customers across the globe."
"Our fundamental belief is that data and AI are ushering in the next era of the experience economy," Tetu said. "With this new feature, it's now easier than ever for companies to deliver the relevant, intuitive, and intelligent in-product experiences their customers expect."