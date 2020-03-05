Brainshark Partners with The Enablement Group
Brainshark, a sales readiness platform provider, is partnering with The Enablement Group, a learning, knowledge management, and performance support consultancy, helping joint customers create content experiences to power sales enablement and improve sales results.
Brainshark's sales readiness platform and content authoring capabilities helps users create multimedia sales enablement content while The Enablement Group provides services, including creative consultation, instructional design, scripting, animation, professional narration, close captioning, graphical design, video production, webinar capture, translation, and more.
"An effective sales readiness strategy requires great content and the ability to distribute and apply that content and track its effectiveness," said Brainshark CEO Greg Flynn in a statement. "Thanks to our partnership with The Enablement Group, our customers have access to these two critical areas for powering their go-to-market strategies. The Enablement Group's content and creative services, combined with Brainshark's platform for content-based training, coaching, analytics, scorecards, and more, enable organizations to reduce training time, facilitate knowledge sharing, and dramatically improve sales results."
"To close knowledge gaps and enhance results, it's important to align content and learning to the way sales teams think and work," said Marc McNamara, founder and CEO of The Enablement Group, in a statement. "Our creative services, content, and targeted digital experiences map to companies' needs and cultures, while maximizing engagement and return on technology investments. Our partnership with Brainshark will enable us to give organizations an ecosystem of best-in-class sales content and technology that supports effective and efficient learning."
