Brainshark Partners with The Enablement Group

Brainshark, a sales readiness platform provider, is partnering with The Enablement Group, a learning, knowledge management, and performance support consultancy, helping joint customers create content experiences to power sales enablement and improve sales results.

Brainshark's sales readiness platform and content authoring capabilities helps users create multimedia sales enablement content while The Enablement Group provides services, including creative consultation, instructional design, scripting, animation, professional narration, close captioning, graphical design, video production, webinar capture, translation, and more.