Calabrio ONE and Twilio Flex Integrate
Calabrio has integrated its Calabrio ONE customer experience intelligence platform with the Twilio Flex programmable contact center platform.
Calabrio's cloud-to-cloud integration with Twilio creates a customizable, data-driven environment combining the capabilities of workforce engagement management (WEM) and contact center as a service (CCaaS). Now, contact centers can leverage one platform for fine-tuned communication routing and workflows, channel expansion, data capture, quality evaluations, analytics, and workforce management.
Calabrio ONE and Twilio are hosted on the same cloud computing web services, ensuring a tight, secure and reliable integration.
"There is a shift in the marketplace as customers desire a connected environment rather than disparate systems or data siloes. To deliver on our customers' need to aggregate this powerful data, we are partnering with leading telephony platforms to drive data-rich interactions for companies and their customers," said Matt Matsui, chief product officer at Calabrio, in a statement. "To this end, we are strengthening our integration with Twilio and increasing the functionality across platforms based on flexible, customer-centric innovation. Both our companies put users at the center of everything we do, resulting in solutions that hit the mark for today's modern organizations."
"Whether you have five agents or 50,000, Twilio Flex offers a highly customizable platform that works for any size company searching for a flexible cloud contact center product," said Elliot Goldwater, director of global business development at Twilio, in a statement. "Together, Twilio Flex and Calabrio ONE offer a seamless integration that enables dynamic scalability, increased productivity, and a better customer experience."