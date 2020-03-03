Calabrio ONE and Twilio Flex Integrate

Calabrio has integrated its Calabrio ONE customer experience intelligence platform with the Twilio Flex programmable contact center platform.

Calabrio's cloud-to-cloud integration with Twilio creates a customizable, data-driven environment combining the capabilities of workforce engagement management (WEM) and contact center as a service (CCaaS). Now, contact centers can leverage one platform for fine-tuned communication routing and workflows, channel expansion, data capture, quality evaluations, analytics, and workforce management.

Calabrio ONE and Twilio are hosted on the same cloud computing web services, ensuring a tight, secure and reliable integration.