Genesys Acquires nGUVU to Bolster Employee Experience Capabilities

Genesys, a provider of cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, has acquired nGUVU to add gamification to its comprehensive workforce engagement management (WEM) suite. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Montreal, nGUVU is a cloud-based software provider of gamified solutions that use machine learning and behavioral analytics to improve employee engagement and performance.

"Helping organizations elevate ordinary transactions into meaningful connections that reinforce to customers how much they matter is central to our vision, Experience as a Service. While this is no easy feat, it can be done with a combination of advanced cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and a highly engaged workforce," said Tony Bates, Genesys' CEO, in a statement. "That's why we are bringing nGUVU into the Genesys family to help organizations positively influence employee behavior and performance through gamification." "This marks a major milestone for nGUVU, and we couldn't be more excited to join the Genesys team," said nGUVU CEO Pierre Donaldson, in a statement. "The scalability we gain from Genesys Cloud WEM benefits our existing customers and gives organizations of all sizes across the globe a powerful gamification solution to help their employees become more effective and engaged."

nGUVU's solution uses game mechanics, social media concepts, and recognition to help businesses retain and attract the next generation of employees.

"Increasingly, organizations recognize the importance of the employee in the overall customer experience equation. With the addition of nGUVU's gamification, Genesys is addressing the way progressive employees want to work," said Alan Webber, program vice president of IDC, in a statement. "As the industry shifts from a workforce optimization approach to focusing on employee experience and engagement, this strategic acquisition reinforces the company's commitment to delivering the next generation of workforce tools powered by the cloud and AI."

nGUVU's nGAGEMENT, is already seamlessly integrated with Genesys Cloud and available as a premium application on theGenesys AppFoundry.

The Genesys Cloud WEM suite also includes tools for resource management, quality assurance, and compliance. As a result of the acquisition, users will gain greater insights by leveraging workforce performance data from nGUVU across the Genesys AI suite, including predictive routing and automated forecasting and scheduling.