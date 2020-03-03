Stackline Launches Intelligent Ad Manager

Stackline, a retail analytics and advertising provider, today released Ad Manager, an intelligent advertising automation tool that applies real-time bidding, competitive advertising, profitability, conversion, and incrementality data to develop and dynamically optimize high-performing e-commerce advertising.

Ad Manager uses market and product landscape data, as well as Stackline analytics and profitability metrics.

"Advertising should be data-driven, optimized, and intelligent. With Ad Manager, we're providing an unprecedented look and access into a market that's moving billions of dollars," said Michael Lagoni, CEO of Stackline, in a statement. "Ad Manager is another step in our commitment to being the e-commerce growth engine needed to thrive in today's competitive environment."

With Stackline, advertisers can set parameters, like budget, goals and dates, and Ad Manager does the rest. Ad Manager will show a forecast of the projected financial performance of marketing investments.

Ad Manager helps companies do the following: