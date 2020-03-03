Stackline Launches Intelligent Ad Manager
Stackline, a retail analytics and advertising provider, today released Ad Manager, an intelligent advertising automation tool that applies real-time bidding, competitive advertising, profitability, conversion, and incrementality data to develop and dynamically optimize high-performing e-commerce advertising.
Ad Manager uses market and product landscape data, as well as Stackline analytics and profitability metrics.
"Advertising should be data-driven, optimized, and intelligent. With Ad Manager, we're providing an unprecedented look and access into a market that's moving billions of dollars," said Michael Lagoni, CEO of Stackline, in a statement. "Ad Manager is another step in our commitment to being the e-commerce growth engine needed to thrive in today's competitive environment."
With Stackline, advertisers can set parameters, like budget, goals and dates, and Ad Manager does the rest. Ad Manager will show a forecast of the projected financial performance of marketing investments.
Ad Manager helps companies do the following:
- Grow brand awareness and reach new customers;
- Set goals and view budget projections and full-funnel metrics;
- Dynamically target shoppers and competitors;
- Receive automated insights and recommendations; and
- Use machine learning to adjust bids in real time and dynamically shift budgets.