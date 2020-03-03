SoGoSurvey Unifies Solutions in 19.0 Release

Enterprise feedback management company SoGoSurvey has launched its latest release, version 19.0, designed to streamline data collection by unifying multiple tools in the same workflow.

"Data isn't a nice-to-have at this point," said SoGoSurvey CEO Hamid Farooqui in a statement. "Organizations around the world are quickly realizing that having easy access to their own data means they can make smarter decisions without wasting resources on trial-and-error efforts."

The 19.0 release allows users to transition between projects. Information from surveys, assessments, polls, and customer or employee projects can be accessed for improved analysis and trend identification. Additionally, upgrades in sub-user management let users bring entire teams into the same system while protecting data security and privacy.

Users can include their own data policy on every page to ensure participants know exactly how their data will be used. A semi-anonymous feature boosts confidentiality protection, while stringent compliance standards support expanded accessibility. Upgrades to reports like Omni and Text Analysis and to CX and EX dashboards deliver insights designed to power decisions that improve experience.