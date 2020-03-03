TINT Integrates with TikTok

TINT has integrated its user-generated content (UGC) platform with TikTok, a leading destination for short-form mobile video.

Companies can use TINT's Chrome browser extension, Content Finder, to curate TikTok videos that align with their brand story and leverage them on their websites or physical event displays.

"Brands continually seek new ways to tell their story through the voice of their customers, it's the future of marketing. TINT's integration with TikTok allows brands one more way to use their customer's voice to tell an authentic and trustworthy story," TINT CEO Sameer Kamat said in a statement. "At 64 percent,Generation Z currently makes up the strong majority of content creators and consumers on TikTok. For marketers who rely on the buying power of this audience to drive their business, engaging on TikTok and leveraging UGC from TikTok shows the brand knows their audience and connects with them where they live."