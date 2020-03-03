Moneypenny Acquires VoiceNation and Ninja Number

Moneypenny, a United Kingdom-based provider of web chat, answering services, and outsourced switchboards for small and large businesses, has extended its services in the United States with the acquisition of VoiceNation and Ninja Number. The details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

VoiceNation is a bilingual telephone answering provider, and Ninja Number is a business phone app that provides a virtual phone system for entrepreneurs. Both companies were co-founded by Jay Reeder and Graham Taylor in 2002 and are based in Atlanta.

Moneypenny delivers outsourced telephone answering, live chat, switchboard, and a host of technology-enabled services to a wide range of businesses. It handles 15 million calls and chats annually for more than 13,000 clients in the United Kingdom and the United States.