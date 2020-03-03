Moneypenny Acquires VoiceNation and Ninja Number
Moneypenny, a United Kingdom-based provider of web chat, answering services, and outsourced switchboards for small and large businesses, has extended its services in the United States with the acquisition of VoiceNation and Ninja Number. The details of the transaction have not been disclosed.
VoiceNation is a bilingual telephone answering provider, and Ninja Number is a business phone app that provides a virtual phone system for entrepreneurs. Both companies were co-founded by Jay Reeder and Graham Taylor in 2002 and are based in Atlanta.
Moneypenny delivers outsourced telephone answering, live chat, switchboard, and a host of technology-enabled services to a wide range of businesses. It handles 15 million calls and chats annually for more than 13,000 clients in the United Kingdom and the United States.
"We are delighted to welcome VoiceNation and Ninja Number into the Moneypenny family. They are both award-winning, successful brands, and the combination of these businesses will further complement the services we can offer our clients in the U.S.," said Joanna Swash, CEO of Moneypenny, in a statement. "Our aim is to be the number one provider in the U.S. for outsourced communications, supporting businesses of all sizes to deliver a great customer experience with every interaction, regardless of channel."
"We are excited about the opportunities this next phase presents for our business and more importantly, for our team and customers," Reeder said in a sttement. "We have really enjoyed working with Moneypenny on this deal and appreciate their refreshingly open and honest approach. There's a great fit not just with our cutting-edge technology, AI-driven products, and our service offerings, but more importantly with our culture and ethos. Looking after your people and putting the needs of the customer front and center are key values both organizations deeply care about."