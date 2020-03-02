ProProfs Acquires Survey Software Provider Qualaroo

ProProfs, a provider of cloud-based software, has acquired Qualaroo, a survey software provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Qualaroo software helps companies with conversion rate optimization and user feedback using in-context surveys. It can intelligently target interactions by time on page, pages visited, number of site visits, referring source, or any internal data.

Qualaroo, originally KISSinsights, was launched in 2010. Its proprietary Qualaroo Nudge technology can be used on websites, mobile sites, and in apps. The lightweight code can be installed once, doesn't require additional coding, and never slows the site down. Sentiment analysis powered by IBM Watson turns free-form text into organized, useable data.

Qualaroo fits nicely into ProProfs' suite of customer support software and survey tools, which include ProProfs Survey Maker, ProProfs Quiz Maker, and ProProfs Help Desk.

"We have been building our survey tools since 2012, and are excited to add Qualaroo's unique functionality to our portfolio," said Sameer Bhatia, CEO of ProProfs, in a statement. "We actually used Qualaroo back when it was KISSmetrics to develop several of our own products, including ProProfs Quiz Maker, and we are excited about the customer segment that Qualaroo software will open up for us."

Qualaroo software has been used on websites like LinkedIn, Zillow, Lenovo, eBay, and TripAdvisor. Qualaroo Nudges has been viewed more than 15 billion times and delivered insights from more than 100 million users.