Helpshift Shakes Up Its Leadership

Customer service technology company Helpshift has elevated several key leaders. Founder and former head of strategy, Abinash Tripathy, is stepping into the CEO's role, and Eric Vermillion, former chief revenue officer, will serve as president.

"We have ambitious plans for 2020 as we strive to be the undisputed leader in digital customer support technology," Tripathy said in a statement. "I look forward to leading the team to deliver on this vision through our innovative solutions. We're empowering brands to have more meaningful relationships with consumers, and we have yet to reach the height of our trajectory."

"I am thrilled to work closely with Abinash and take on the responsibilities of president of Helpshift," Vermillion said. "We have an amazing global team that is committed to ridding the world of bad customer service. Abinash and I are excited to propel the company's growth and position us for success as we enter the new decade."