XANT Introduces Playbooks Mobile for Sales Engagement

Cloud-based sales enablement solutions provider XANT introduced Playbooks Mobile at its inaugural NEXT 2020 conference this week.

Building on XANT's flagship Playbooks product, this mobile app provides sales reps all the buyer intelligence benefits of the full Playbooks platform wherever they go.

"The future of sales engagement is mobile, and our new Playbooks Mobile product provides the full power of the comprehensive XANT platform that sales reps need to successfully engage customers in the mobile form factor they use every day," XANT CEO Chris Harrington said in a statement. "Our customers continually express the need to access engagement solutions everywhere they go, and having full access at their fingertips will make a tremendous difference to sales teams."

Playbooks Mobile can be accessed via the web browser on iOS and Android devices and is automatically optimized for mobile touchscreens. Reps can use Playbooks on their desktop computesr and then seamlessly continue that experience on their mobile devices.

Playbooks guides sales representatives to focus on the accounts, people, leads, and opportunities that actually build pipeline and generate revenue. It does this by prioritizing daily tasks and plays for sales teams leveraging the XANT exclusive buyer intelligence from more than 10 billion sales interactions.