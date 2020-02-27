Bazaarvoice Partners with Yotpo and Launches Bazaarvoice Partner Program

Bazaarvoice and Yotpo are partnering to allow users of Yotpo's e-commerce marketing platform to syndicate customer ratings and reviews and visual user-generated content (UGC) to more than 1,900 retailer sites in the Bazaarvoice Network, which contains more than 2.5 billion reviews and reaches more than 1 billion shoppers each month.

The partnership with Yotpo is the first in the new Bazaarvoice Partner Program, which is designed to help businesses generate and syndicate UGC through a group of preferred ratings and reviews, sampling, and other content acquisition partners.