Bazaarvoice Partners with Yotpo and Launches Bazaarvoice Partner Program
Bazaarvoice and Yotpo are partnering to allow users of Yotpo's e-commerce marketing platform to syndicate customer ratings and reviews and visual user-generated content (UGC) to more than 1,900 retailer sites in the Bazaarvoice Network, which contains more than 2.5 billion reviews and reaches more than 1 billion shoppers each month.
The partnership with Yotpo is the first in the new Bazaarvoice Partner Program, which is designed to help businesses generate and syndicate UGC through a group of preferred ratings and reviews, sampling, and other content acquisition partners.
"We are continuously evaluating how to deliver increased value for our clients, and the Bazaarvoice Partner Program will allow for more brands and retailers to form relationships that benefit the end consumer," said Keith Nealon, CEO of Bazaarvoice, in a statement. "The partnership with Yotpo further delivers on our mission to facilitate content syndication between brands and retailers. We are united with Yotpo in our joint goal to provide shoppers with the information they need to make confident purchase decisions."
"This partnership allows Yotpo's brands to continue scaling their direct-to-consumer channel, and, in parallel, accelerate retail sales by syndicating impactful user-generated content via the Bazaarvoice Network. Showcasing ratings, reviews, and customer photos is a key step to creating the kind of experience shoppers demand from retailers today," said Tomer Tagrin, CEO and co-founder of Yotpo, in a statement.