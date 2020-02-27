Alyce Integrates with Adobe's Marketo Engage

Alyce, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered gifting platform for sales and marketing, has integrated with Adobe's Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Experience Cloud.

Alyce for Marketo Engage allows marketing and sales reps to deliver personal experiences and measure the impact and attribution of their one-to-one gifting within Marketo Engage.

"Adobe is an amazing partner for Alyce and is a cornerstone platform within the marketing automation and personal experience ecosystem. Their focus on transforming the customer experience perfectly aligns with Alyce's vision of using technology to create more authentic relationships, earn trust, drive loyalty, and create stronger growth," said Blake Grubbs, senior manager of product marketing at Alyce, in a statement. "I think our customers are even more excited than we are about this integration. Allowing them to infuse Alyce's data into their regular marketing programs and report on Alyce in the same place they report on all their other channels adds a ton of value."

Alyce for Marketo Engage allows users to do the following:

Prove the impact of their personal gifting strategies. All Alyce activities, including all gift engagements and meetings booked, are synced to Marketo Engage to let users measure the impact of Alyce within their attribution models and native workflows.

Trigger marketing activities based on Alyce events. All Alyce gift events are synced to Marketo Engage to automatically trigger marketing activity and make nurture streams, drip campaigns, reminder emails, and automated processes personal.

Turn Alyce engagements into interesting moments. Give sales reps more visibility into their prospects' engagements with Alyce by creating Interesting Moments in Marketo Engage. Customers can also leverage Alyce events in lead scoring.