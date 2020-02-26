Applause Partners with Infosys on Digital User Testing Services

Applause, a provider of digital quality and crowdsourced testing, is partnering with Infosys, a provider of digital services and consulting, to offer end-to-end digital experience testing services.

The partnership combines Infosys' behind-the-firewall validation with Applause's white-glove crowdtesting approach to help their mutual clients get closer to customers, increase development velocity, and deliver high-quality digital experiences.

Key benefits of the joint solution include the following:

Increased speed and scale to test in multiple geographies simultaneously;

Domain and subject matter experts available on demand; and

Shorter user experience testing and feedback cycles with actionable results available in real time.

The Applause-Infosys partnership will deliver accelerated feedback from a full suite of testing capabilities that fit seamlessly into client' Agile processes, allowing them to test more frequently, with better device coverage, even faster.