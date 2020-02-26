Applause Partners with Infosys on Digital User Testing Services
Applause, a provider of digital quality and crowdsourced testing, is partnering with Infosys, a provider of digital services and consulting, to offer end-to-end digital experience testing services.
The partnership combines Infosys' behind-the-firewall validation with Applause's white-glove crowdtesting approach to help their mutual clients get closer to customers, increase development velocity, and deliver high-quality digital experiences.
Key benefits of the joint solution include the following:
- Increased speed and scale to test in multiple geographies simultaneously;
- Domain and subject matter experts available on demand; and
- Shorter user experience testing and feedback cycles with actionable results available in real time.
The Applause-Infosys partnership will deliver accelerated feedback from a full suite of testing capabilities that fit seamlessly into client' Agile processes, allowing them to test more frequently, with better device coverage, even faster.
"We invented the crowdtesting category over a decade ago, and we are the place that digital leaders turn to ensure their new customer experiences work flawlessly on every device, in every language, in any location," said Doron Reuveni, founder and CEO of Applause, in a statement. "Every new release and digital experience, whether it's an app, chatbot, or omnichannel purchasing experience, should be tested by actual users in real-world situations. Together we can ensure a broader set of clients can easily access these essential solutions."
"The relationship with Applause strengthens our ability to offer clients the highest-quality digital testing services," said Mohit Joshi, president of Infosys, in a statement. "This will ensure that our clients' digital experiences are validated by real customers and highly vetted testers before new features are released into the market, thereby improving our clients' customer satisfaction ratings."