Contentful Releases App Framework for Assembling Digital Experience Platforms

Contentful, a content management services and solutions provider, today released its App Framework for companies that want to build digital experience stacks, as opposed to buying monolithic suites.

The App Framework builds on Contentful’s extensibility and modern tech stack approach to assembling a group of services, seamlessly integrated with open APIs.

"We're in a new era of digital experiences, where customers expect unique brand experiences across an increasing number of channels," said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful, in a statement. "Brands can't keep up with this demand using monolithic, legacy CMS suites. Contentful's App Framework offers businesses the ability to build connected experiences with scalable apps that share the same source of content."

A set of new APIs, libraries and blueprints makes up the App Framework to help developers build custom apps and integrate existing services. More than a dozen independent software vendors, including Optimizely, Netlify, and commercetools, now offer apps on Contentful to allow customers to apply these services across their organizations

The App Framework also lets businesses connect tools in a way that scales services programmatically instead of one-off integrations.