Intercom Introduces Resolution Bot for Automated Customer Support

Intercom, providers of a business messaging platform, today launched Resolution Bot, its second-generation support chatbot that automatically answers customer questions as soon as they start typing.

With Resolution Bot, Intercom has improved and extended the chatbot technology that powered its first-generation Answer Bot. Resolution Bot delivers hyper-personalized responses based on customer demographics, is fluent in six new languages, and automatically resolves one-third of common support questions.

Businesses that piloted Resolution Bot reduced their response times by 44 percent and on average saved 109 hours of their customers' time by delivering immediate resolutions.

Resolution Bot lets businesses do the following:

Speed up self-service for customers by automatically answering questions as soon as customers start typing, before they even hit the enter key.

Reduce the effort to globally scale real-time support with a chatbot that is available across time zones and fluent in six new languages: Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, and German. Resolution Bot will automatically detect which language it should use based on customers' browser settings.

Provide highly personalized experiences by determining to whom Resolution Bot speaks and the answers it delivers based on customer spend, business type, and more.

Get actionable insights on what Resolution Bot can handle for their support team and which automated answers need to be optimized.