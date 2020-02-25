Wipro Digital Acquires Rational Interaction
Wipro Digital has acquired Rational Interaction, a full-service digital customer experience (CX) company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition will scale Wipro Digital's marketing offering, connecting Rational Interaction's ability to map and orchestrate the customer journey with Wipro Digital's ability to design and build experiences at global scale.
Rational Interaction's core offerings include strategic advising, customer acquisition, and customer lifecycle management. This expertise in digital marketing and experience management complements Wipro Digital's capabilities across digital engineering, architecture and design.
"This acquisition comes at a time when companies increasingly compete solely on CX, and the market for CX spending is growing exponentially," said Rajan Kohl, president of Wipro Digital, in a statement. "Discovering, refining, and optimizing the customer experience from first impression through repeat sale requires best-in-class talent, unique marketing technologies and methodologies, and the ability to scale and demonstrate payback quickly. Together, Wipro and Rational Interaction are a perfect combination for CMOs."
"Capturing customer sentiment in real time and using AI to engage with customers in more meaningful ways will drive higher engagement, purchase, and loyalty. Rational Interaction's and Wipro's combined capability provides an end-to-end solution for clients who know they have to compete on customer experience," said Nitin Parab, senior vice president and global head of the Technology Business Unit at Wipro, in a statement.
"As companies continue their digital transformation journeys, we see CMOs increasingly stepping in as the leaders of these initiatives, tasked with representing the voice of the customer and ensuring that the digital transformation pays off the brand promise. Wipro's global presence and partnerships with industry leaders provides an opportunity to scale Rational Interaction's CX offerings, building on our success in developing and launching brand-defining campaigns," said Kahly Berg, CEO of Rational Interaction, in a statement.