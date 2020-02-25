Wipro Digital Acquires Rational Interaction

Wipro Digital has acquired Rational Interaction, a full-service digital customer experience (CX) company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will scale Wipro Digital's marketing offering, connecting Rational Interaction's ability to map and orchestrate the customer journey with Wipro Digital's ability to design and build experiences at global scale.

Rational Interaction's core offerings include strategic advising, customer acquisition, and customer lifecycle management. This expertise in digital marketing and experience management complements Wipro Digital's capabilities across digital engineering, architecture and design.