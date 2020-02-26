Talkdesk Introduces Business Transformation Services

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center solutions provider, today launched Talkdesk Business Transformation Services to guide companies through contact center transformations from on-premises platforms to cloud solutions.

"Our business transformation operating model provides companies the critical management consulting, managed services, and development and integration capabilities required to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue, and optimize operational efficiency," said Chad Gaydos, Talkdesk's chief customer officer and head of the new service, in a statement.

"Talkdesk is uniquely positioned to help companies with contact center business transformation," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk, in a statement. "The contact center sits at the center of a critical business initiative, digital transformation, and serves the most important asset for any company, its customers. We are excited to announce the formation of Talkdesk Business Transformation Services to partner with and guide companies through these pressing customer experience initiatives."