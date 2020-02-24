Adjust Launches Control Center to Automate Campaign Management

Adjust, a provider of mobile measurement, fraud prevention, and cybersecurity, has launched Control Center as part of the Adjust Automate suite. Control Center aims to simplify mobile advertising management.

"Mobile is one of the most sophisticated and technical channels in marketing today, but it relies on a huge amount of manual work," said Paul Müller, co-founder and chief technology officer at Adjust, in a statement. "According to our research, marketers would have to adjust over 250 distinct bids and spend limits every day. That means even a moderate number of campaigns can become complex to keep updated."

Adjust's Control Center was designed as a cross-app, cross-partner, and cross-network dashboard. With it, marketers will be able to view data across all their apps and campaigns.

Control Center follows Measure, which focuses on attribution and analytics, and Protect, which encapsulates its fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions.

"With Control Center, marketers can offload manual, routine tasks, leaving them free to focus on being creative and pushing the boundaries of what marketing can achieve," Müller continued. "The product also has the potential to be an equalizer in mobile marketing, massively increasing the number of campaigns one person can manage and allowing smaller teams to compete with larger marketing departments. With it, the battle will gradually shift from out-spending to out-thinking competition."

Control Center will be available as a separate package and integrated into their existing dashboard, along with an Enterprise version that is fully customizable.