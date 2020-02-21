Ignite-TEK’s LucidVueCX Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace
Ignite-TEK's LucidVueCX customer analytics platform now supports Amazon Transcribe and Amazon Comprehend and is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog of software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Ignite-TEK's Lucid platform uses AWS machine learning solutions to mine 100 percent of interactions from all customer channels, including unscripted audio (phone calls), broadcast, social media, and online reviews, and then analyzes those interactions for comprehensive insights on trending topics.
Lucid supports Amazon Transcribe, converting speech-to-text from recorded free-form calls; and Amazon Comprehend to find behaviors, intents, and relationships from conversational text.
"We are excited to expand our Lucid platform to take advantage of the increased market visibility, flexibility, and scalability offered by AWS Marketplace," said Michael Ferzacca, Ignite-TEK's CEO, in a statement. "Now our customers can harness the power of AWS to uncover actionable customer insights by extracting critical brand information at only a fraction of the cost of surveys and focus groups."
Related Articles
Ignite-TEK Expands LucidVueCX
24 May 2017
LucidVueCX now offers a more comprehensive analytics solution for marketers