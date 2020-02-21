Ignite-TEK’s LucidVueCX Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Ignite-TEK's LucidVueCX customer analytics platform now supports Amazon Transcribe and Amazon Comprehend and is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog of software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Ignite-TEK's Lucid platform uses AWS machine learning solutions to mine 100 percent of interactions from all customer channels, including unscripted audio (phone calls), broadcast, social media, and online reviews, and then analyzes those interactions for comprehensive insights on trending topics.

Lucid supports Amazon Transcribe, converting speech-to-text from recorded free-form calls; and Amazon Comprehend to find behaviors, intents, and relationships from conversational text.