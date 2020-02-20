Templafy Partners with Aprimo
Templafy, a provider of document content and template management technology, has partnered with digital asset management and work management software provider Aprimo to deliver the Aprimo Connector for Microsoft Office powered by Templafy.
With this partnership, Templafy will enable company-wide access to the thousands of assets stored in Aprimo's digital asset management (DAM) solution through Microsoft Office, G-Suite, and web applications. The resulting service enables employees to produce on-brand, compliant content through the tools they already use.
"We're thrilled to be able to offer Aprimo's existing customers a solution that will not only increase productivity but also safeguard brand integrity through our award-winning template management platform," said Christian Lund, chief product officer and co-founder of Templafy, in a statement. "The Aprimo Connector for Microsoft Office powered by Templafy will allow leadership teams to better govern and, as a result, optimize the way their teams are creating documents, presentations and emails."
"The partnership between Aprimo and Templafy is a game-changer for marketers and content creators," said Kevin Souers, chief product officer at Aprimo, in a statement. "Together, we combine the power of an enterprise-class digital asset management system with a solution that provides access to that enterprise content within everyday tools like Microsoft Office and Google Drive."