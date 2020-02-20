Templafy Partners with Aprimo

Templafy, a provider of document content and template management technology, has partnered with digital asset management and work management software provider Aprimo to deliver the Aprimo Connector for Microsoft Office powered by Templafy.

With this partnership, Templafy will enable company-wide access to the thousands of assets stored in Aprimo's digital asset management (DAM) solution through Microsoft Office, G-Suite, and web applications. The resulting service enables employees to produce on-brand, compliant content through the tools they already use.