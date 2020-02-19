Verdane Acquires Confirmit

Northern European equity investor Verdane Capital has acquired Confirmit, a provider of customer and employee experience and market research solutions, and will merge it into data visualization reporting firm Dapresy, another firm the company owns. Financial terms of the deal were not released.

"The combination of the Dapresy and Confirmit solutions will be unmatched in the market research and customer experience arena," said Pål Malmros, who was responsible for the investment at Verdane, in a statement.

"Dapresy has comprehensive CX and market research reporting software, and Confirmit provides the technology that underpins some of the world's most sophisticated insights programs," added Tobi Andersson, CEO of Dapresy, in the statement. "Together, we will provide customers with state-of-the-art collection and reporting for marketing research and customer experience management."

"This is a hugely exciting move, not only for both businesses and their customers, but also for the wider market," said Ken Ostreng, CEO of Confirmit, in a statement. "As companies who share our goals and values, we're delighted to be working with both Verdane and Dapresy as we enter this new chapter."