Behavioral Signals Partners with Neuraswitch to Advance Customer Experience Analysis
Behavioral Signals, a provider of emotion artificial intelligence for speech recognition technology, is partnering with Neuraswitch to offer emotion and behavioral call summaries as part of the Customer Experience Analysis Solution.
The solution will leverage Behavioral Signals' OliverAPI and its metrics to provide customers' and agents' emotional states during conversations. Courtesy of Oliver ASR+, the customer solution will now be able to provide full transcriptions of interactions.
"We are thrilled to work with Neuraswitch to help expand upon the offerings and capabilities within conversational AI," said Rana Gujral, CEO of Behavioral Signals, in a statement. "The recent industry growth in AI-powered support platforms and technology has created tremendous demand and a value-add for conversational AI, a demand that Neuraswitch is addressing by providing exceptional customer engagement through their service offerings. Our goals align well with those of Neuraswitch, and we believe this partnership paves the path to address a number of intriguing use cases and opportunities to build more applications in the future."
"Partnering with Behavioral Signals and leveraging the OliverAPI is a massive win for all current and future customers of Neuraswitch as it enhances our ability to deliver superior emotional analysis in real time and post-call," said Brian Matthews, CEO of Neuraswitch, in a statement. "With call centers starting to adopt newer technologies which enhance the view of both the agent and customer, our partnership will continue to deliver solutions at the forefront of challenging the status quo."