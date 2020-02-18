Behavioral Signals Partners with Neuraswitch to Advance Customer Experience Analysis

Behavioral Signals, a provider of emotion artificial intelligence for speech recognition technology, is partnering with Neuraswitch to offer emotion and behavioral call summaries as part of the Customer Experience Analysis Solution.

The solution will leverage Behavioral Signals' OliverAPI and its metrics to provide customers' and agents' emotional states during conversations. Courtesy of Oliver ASR+, the customer solution will now be able to provide full transcriptions of interactions.