Cere Network Partners with Harmony for Data Privacy
Cere Network is partnering with Harmony to secure personally identifiable information (PII) and help businesses compliantly access, store, and manage secure data and services across an interoperable ecosystem that will connect consumers to businesses.
Harmony offers a proof-of-stake blockchain. Cere Network is built from the ground up for individual privacy and customization.
The combination of Harmony and Cere Network will allow businesses to do the following:
- Maintain true data ownership while preserving customer data privacy using Cere's data services;
- Extract real-time customer insights faster and respond to these insights with Cere's dynamic personalization services; and
- Secure data sharing with partners in fully compliant ways without personally identifiable information.
"This partnership represents the tidal shift of privacy and data interoperability in a multicloud world," said Fred Jin, co-founder and CEO of Cere Network, in a statement. "We believe Harmony has what it takes to become a leader in consensus performance. Our collaboration will allow enterprise customers around the world to break free from outdated, siloed solutions to finally utilize their customers' data in a privacy-preserving, cloud/network-agnostic way."
"Cere Network is solving real business pain points with their innovative SaaS/services framework. With our strategic partnership, we want to make sure that our teams collaborate to ensure both companies' partners and clients will benefit from each others' advancements in the space, leveraging the strength of both teams, drawing from our secure sharing from and utilizing shared data storage solutions from Cere," said Stephen Tse, founder and CEO of Harmony, in a statement.