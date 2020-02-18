Cere Network Partners with Harmony for Data Privacy

Cere Network is partnering with Harmony to secure personally identifiable information (PII) and help businesses compliantly access, store, and manage secure data and services across an interoperable ecosystem that will connect consumers to businesses.

Harmony offers a proof-of-stake blockchain. Cere Network is built from the ground up for individual privacy and customization.

The combination of Harmony and Cere Network will allow businesses to do the following:

Maintain true data ownership while preserving customer data privacy using Cere's data services;

Extract real-time customer insights faster and respond to these insights with Cere's dynamic personalization services; and

Secure data sharing with partners in fully compliant ways without personally identifiable information.