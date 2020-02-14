ClearSlide Extends Gong Integration for Advanced Visibility into Customer Interactions

ClearSlide has expanded the integration of its sales enablement platform with Gong's artificial intelligence-driven revenue intelligence. Every interaction in ClearSlide is now visible in the Gong platform, and ClearSlide's buyer engagement data pairs with Gong's revenue intelligence to enable sales and marketing teams to track and analyze every customer interaction, measure buyer engagement, and gauge the effectiveness of content.

Whether from ad-hoc meetings held on the fly, scheduled calendar bookings, or calls, every element of ClearSlide's live meeting data is now directly imported into the Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform. With this new plug-and-play integration, ClearSlide and Gong work together to provide sales and marketing teams with meetings, recommended sales content, email outreach, and deep visibility into customer interactions and deals.