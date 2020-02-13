Zipwhip Launches Texting Widget

Zipwhip has launched Texting Widget, a full-featured business texting user interface that can be embedded into any CRM platform with a single line of code.

Zipwhip's Texting Widget delivers two-way texting software directly into any CRM. Without the need to leave an application, users can start or continue text conversations and access rich features such as templates, dynamic fields, signatures, and scheduled texts. Users can also attach images, send group messages, and view all conversations by contact details. New text messages appear in a Zipwhip Inbox directly inside the CRM app.

"Texting is the fastest and most convenient way for businesses to keep in touch with their customers," said John Lauer, CEO of Zipwhip, in a statement. "In fact, our research shows 74 percent of consumers respond to a text from a business within just one hour. Our Texting Widget allows those businesses to integrate a seamless texting experience into existing workflows and enables them to improve their customer engagement strategies."

ClubReady, a provider of full-suite studio fitness and wellness club management software and services, is leveraging Zipwhip to attract, retain, and serve its global fitness members.