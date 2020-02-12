Nimble Launches Prospector 2.0

Nimble has redesigned its Prospector browser extension to help teams prospect smarter

Prospector 2.0 helps users manage relationships, including prospecting new contacts, enriching leads with business details like email and phone, logging activities, viewing contact and company details for existing contacts, sending trackable emails, applying tags, and more.

"Building and nurturing relationships is critical to business success," said Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara in a statement. "That's why we're excited to launch Prospector 2.0. It allows individuals and teams to easily create new contacts or update existing contacts from anywhere they work; including their inbox, on the web, or while browsing social media. Prospector 2.0 is one of the many updates we're rolling out in Nimble 5.0. Keep an eye out for more enhancements in the near future."

With Nimble Prospector 2.0, users can do the following:

Build prospect lists from browsers, inboxes, and business applications;

Create lists of conference speakers, influencers, and employees from company websites;

Make actionable lists from LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook contacts.

Log notes, add tasks, attach files, and set Stay in Touch reminders to existing contact records or create new contact records;

View all interaction history (including past emails, Twitter conversations, events, deals, tasks, and more) with key contacts;

Tag multiple contacts for list building, contact organization, and segmentation;

Target businesses using company profiles, including biography, industry, number of employees, year founded, keywords, company type, revenue, ticker, CEO name, address, and phone number;

Qualify prospects using auto-generated contact profiles with biography, location, keywords, work experience, education, and social profiles;

Discover verified business contact details, including email addresses, phone numbers, and addresses from any website, social network, or business web applications;

Send email and Twitter DMs to key contacts directly from the app; and

Merge duplicate contact records to keep CRM data up to date and organized.

"We've been a Nimble user for a few years now," said Mike Wittenstein, founder of Storyminers, in a statement. "They really impressed me with the new Nimble Prospector. Now, I can go from that looks like a cool person to contact to they're all queued up and I'm ready to reach out to them in just a minute. I don't even have to go into the CRM side of the program. It works wherever I'm working at the time. The little tweaks the tech team made are huge in terms of my workflow. Saves time, builds more complete contact records, which means better time spent with prospects."

Nimble launched Prospector in September 2017.