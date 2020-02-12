Skedulo Partners with Zendesk
Skedulo has expanded its partner ecosystem to include Zendesk. As a Zendesk Technology Alliances Partner, Skedulo's workforce management solution is now available on the Zendesk Marketplace, extending its customer experience platform to include an offering purpose built for service providers in the field.
Skedulo's integration with Zendesk Support allows agents to schedule service appointments and dispatch mobile resources directly from Zendesk tickets.
"The rise of at home services combined with customer expectations for stellar and fully personalized support is pushing companies to look at best-of-breed technology solutions," said Jerome Agnola, director of technology alliances at Zendesk, in a statement. "We are seeing many innovative use cases from partners such as Skedulo building on the extended capabilities of our open Zendesk platform. For example, Skedulo gives support agents the ability to easily schedule and dispatch mobile workers directly from Zendesk without having to switch to another system."
"With Zendesk, we are able to enter into new markets where the customers' experience, from that very first moment of service, is everything to an organization's success," said Matt Fairhurst, CEO of Skedulo, in a statement. "And, being the only company on the Zendesk Marketplace providing a solution for the deskless worker gives us a competitive edge in the area of mobile workforce management."