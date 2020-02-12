Skedulo Partners with Zendesk

Skedulo has expanded its partner ecosystem to include Zendesk. As a Zendesk Technology Alliances Partner, Skedulo's workforce management solution is now available on the Zendesk Marketplace, extending its customer experience platform to include an offering purpose built for service providers in the field.

Skedulo's integration with Zendesk Support allows agents to schedule service appointments and dispatch mobile resources directly from Zendesk tickets.