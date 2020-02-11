Kustomer Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

Kustomer, a provider of cloud-based customer service solutions, has completed Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II examination with zero exceptions. An independent audit has validated its corporate security practices; the security controls in the Kustomer platform meet the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Principles and Criteria for System and Organization Control.

The final SOC 2 Type II report documents that Kustomer has deployed critical security policies, procedures, and safeguards to protect and secure client data at a point in time and also verifies compliance and operational effectiveness of the company over a six-month period.

"As an enterprise SaaS software solution that powers the customer experience of today's best brands across the globe, earning and maintaining the trust of our clients is paramount," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and co-founder of Kustomer, in a statement. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification reinforces our commitment and further demonstrates our capabilities to protect customer data in accordance with stringent industry standards and best practices. This independent validation of our security program is critical for all of our clients, particularly those in highly regulated industries."

In addition to being SOC 2 Type II certified, Kustomer already complies with the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the EU-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).