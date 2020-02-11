Marchex Adds Closed Loop Conversion Insights to Sales Edge Rescue
Marchex, a provider of call analytics, today launched Closed Loop Conversions as an enhancement to Marchex Sales Edge Rescue.
As part of the Marchex Sales Edge suite, Sales Edge Rescue offers conversational artificial intelligence-infused call monitoring, scoring, and engagement to alert businesses when potential buyers end conversations without making appointments or purchases. It identifies when high-value customer conversations are mishandled and immediately delivers this intelligence to businesses so they can re-engage with customers and rescue the sale.
When high-intent buyers hang up without booking an appointment or making a purchase, a designated salesperson gets a missed opportunity alert. Included in the alert is a click-to-call tracking phone number. When the salesperson responds immediately to this high-priority lead, the closed loop conversion feature then analyzes this outbound call and its outcome.
"With Marchex Sales Edge Rescue, we have helped our client, Service Experts, significantly increase revenue from the leads we drive by providing them with opportunities to recover high-intent missed sales," said Nathan Johnson, vice president of marketing services at Strategic America, an ntegrated marketing firm, in a statement.
"The Marchex Sales Edge Rescue program has given us a solution that can improve the customer experience while also saving potential high-value sales opportunities" said David Moody, vice president of marketing and customer engagement at Service Experts, a heating and air conditioning service company, in a statement.