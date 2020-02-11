Marchex Adds Closed Loop Conversion Insights to Sales Edge Rescue

Marchex, a provider of call analytics, today launched Closed Loop Conversions as an enhancement to Marchex Sales Edge Rescue.

As part of the Marchex Sales Edge suite, Sales Edge Rescue offers conversational artificial intelligence-infused call monitoring, scoring, and engagement to alert businesses when potential buyers end conversations without making appointments or purchases. It identifies when high-value customer conversations are mishandled and immediately delivers this intelligence to businesses so they can re-engage with customers and rescue the sale.

When high-intent buyers hang up without booking an appointment or making a purchase, a designated salesperson gets a missed opportunity alert. Included in the alert is a click-to-call tracking phone number. When the salesperson responds immediately to this high-priority lead, the closed loop conversion feature then analyzes this outbound call and its outcome.