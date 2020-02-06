ThinkNow Relaunches ConneKT Audience Segmentation Tool
ThinkNow, a cultural insights agency, has relaunched its audience planning and segmentation tool, ThinkNow ConneKt. The reimagined platform features an enhanced user experience and new features to help companies adapt for growing multicultural audiences.
ThinkNow ConneKt enables clients to adapt to changing U.S. demographics and develop audience planning and media strategies.
"We are excited to relaunch ThinkNow ConneKt. After the beta test, we took what we learned from the feedback we received from our clients and retooled the technology. We are confident that ConneKt 2.0 will exceed expectations and deliver unprecedented access to hard-to-reach audiences, enabling ThinkNow to deliver on our promise to amplify the voice of multicultural consumers," said Mario Carrasco, co-founder and principal of ThinkNow, in a statement.
"We are truly excited about this launch. We decided now was the right time for ThinkNow ConneKt, as companies prepare to address the growing multicultural consumer population," said Monica Lee, director of product management for ThinkNow ConneKt, in a statement.