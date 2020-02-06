ThinkNow Relaunches ConneKT Audience Segmentation Tool

ThinkNow, a cultural insights agency, has relaunched its audience planning and segmentation tool, ThinkNow ConneKt. The reimagined platform features an enhanced user experience and new features to help companies adapt for growing multicultural audiences.

ThinkNow ConneKt enables clients to adapt to changing U.S. demographics and develop audience planning and media strategies.