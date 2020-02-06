Optimove Acquires Event Streaming Technology Vendor Axonite

Optimove, a relationship marketing hub provider, has acquired Axonite, a real-time event streaming vendor. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This acquisition completes Optimove's database infrastructure, Optidata, and will provide its clients with access to its real-time customer data platform (CDP).

With the combination of Optimove and Axonite, marketers will gain the following capabilities:

Real-time Customer 360 Data Sync, allowing users to create two-way continuous synchronization between Optimove and other systems or databases to enrich customer profiles and share them in real time.

Real-time Self-Optimizing Journeys, allowing users to create and maintain a real-time state for each customer, including their behavior and activity, while leveraging Optimove's self-optimizing algorithms to power real-time customer-led journeys. These journeys take into consideration the predicted uplift of all campaigns for which each customer is eligible and serves them with the optimal one.

External Event-Based Triggers, allowing users to work with Optimove's customer insight and segmentation capabilities to trigger specific campaigns to customers based on external events, such as favorite products being back in stock or changes in odds or jackpot status.