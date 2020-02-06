Merkle Launches Promotion and Loyalty Solutions Division
Performance marketing agency Merkle has launched the Promotion and Loyalty Solutions division following the integration of digital marketing solutions provider HelloWorld and Merkle Loyalty Solutions Group. As a result of this integration, both legacy brand names will sunset, and the group will now be known collectively as Merkle Promotion and Loyalty Solutions.
With the launch of this new division, Merkle has expanded its engagement capabilities with a spectrum of solutions, including digital promotions, gamification, engagement hubs, and loyalty programs.
Merkle also named Peter DeNunzio, the former CEO of HelloWorld, as its first global head of loyalty. Merkle acquired HelloWorld in 2018.
"We are committed to creating a global powerhouse in loyalty services through this business integration," DeNunzio said in a statement. "Consumer behavior is shifting at an unprecedented pace. The relationship between trust, business, technology, and consumers is increasingly complex, and technology is altering human behaviors. We are at the forefront of these changes as they relate to building brand-consumer relationships. Thanks to the robust offerings in our newly formed Promotion and Loyalty Solutions group, we are able to scale consumer engagement solutions and offer our clients best-in-class services to drive business performance and brand loyalty."