PMG and Bidtellect Partner
PMG partnered with Bidtellect, providers of a content distribution demand-side platform for native advertising, to integrate Bidtellect's capabilities and data into PMG's marketing intelligence platform, Alli, giving marketers access to 20 times more data points and making time to access that data up to 12 times faster.
PMG customers using Bidtellect will benefit from enhanced capabilities, such as automated raw data collection, streamlined reporting, and visualized data, all within the Alli platform.
Bidtellect's 20 million placements across 1.6 million sites, with more than 40 metrics, help Alli users build their ad strategies. Additionally, Bidtellect offers users 10 billion native auctions across 58 million placements every day. Because the two companies will now coexist within Alli, PMG and Bidtellect can communicate and share data instantly.
"We're constantly striving to develop new and unique partnerships that better serve our customers with the technology and teams necessary to drive meaningful value to their growing businesses," said George Popstefanov, founder and CEO of PMG, in a statement. "Bidtellect's addition to Alli will create a more consolidated, efficient, and reliable decision-making process, regardless of how many internal and external data sources a brand manages."
"We at Bidtellect are thrilled to move forward with our partnership with PMG via our integration into Alli," said Mike Conway, chief technology officer at Bidtellect, in a statement. "In alignment with our dedication to furnish our clients with the most streamlined and effective experience, this integration provides best-in-class delivery along with the marketing intelligence platform to provide deep insights based on customer goals."