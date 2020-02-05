PMG and Bidtellect Partner

PMG partnered with Bidtellect, providers of a content distribution demand-side platform for native advertising, to integrate Bidtellect's capabilities and data into PMG's marketing intelligence platform, Alli, giving marketers access to 20 times more data points and making time to access that data up to 12 times faster.

PMG customers using Bidtellect will benefit from enhanced capabilities, such as automated raw data collection, streamlined reporting, and visualized data, all within the Alli platform.

Bidtellect's 20 million placements across 1.6 million sites, with more than 40 metrics, help Alli users build their ad strategies. Additionally, Bidtellect offers users 10 billion native auctions across 58 million placements every day. Because the two companies will now coexist within Alli, PMG and Bidtellect can communicate and share data instantly.