OutboundEngine Launches Harmony Marketing Platform
OutboundEngine, a provider of cloud-based marketing software, has launched the Harmony outbound marketing platform for franchise and agent network businesses.
Harmony provides email, social, and reputation management and a collaborative environment to promote and protect brands across all locations. It also provides best practices and tools to measure and influence network marketing activities.
"This is the perfect marriage between the proven OutboundEngine marketing platform and the actionable data of Harmony," said Marc Pickren, CEO of OutboundEngine, in a statement. "For years, brands have only had access to platforms that still require the franchisees to do the heavy lifting. With OutboundEngine's content marketing done for you, the entire process of email, social, advertising, and reviews, along with sourcing the highest potential leads, is taken care of."
Related Articles
OutboundEngine Launches iOS Mobile App
06 Dec 2018
OutboundEngine's iOS app helps SMBs engage with leads in real time.
OutboundEngine Integrates with Contactually
10 Jan 2019
Integration lets users sync contact databases across platforms.
OutboundEngine Launches Social Ads for SMBs
09 Oct 2019
OutboundEngine Social Ads helps small and midsized businesses advertise on Facebook and Instagram.